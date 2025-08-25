Poland will be unable to finance Starlink for Ukraine due to Nawrocki's veto

The Polish authorities will not be able to provide assistance with financing the Starlink satellite Internet for Ukraine due to the veto imposed by the President of the Republic Karol Nawrocki on the law on extending assistance and special status for Ukrainian refugees. This was reported in his publication on the social network X by the Minister of Digitalization of the Republic Krzysztof Gawkowski, TASS writes.

"With his decision, Karol Nawrocki is disconnecting the Ukrainian Internet, since this is what his decision on the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens de facto means. This is the end of the Starlink Internet that Poland provided to Ukraine. This is also the end of support for storing electronic data of the Ukrainian administration in a safe place," Gavkovsky wrote on the X social network.

Nawrocki vetoed the law on payments to unemployed Ukrainian refugees

On August 25, Nawrocki announced his veto of the bill on extending the special status and assistance to Ukrainians who arrived in Poland after February 2022. He justified his position by the need to stop providing free medical services and social benefits to unemployed Ukrainians.