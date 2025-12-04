3.76 BYN
Poland's healthcare system in dire crisis: there's no money for care or salaries
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Polish healthcare system is in dire crisis. The situation is expected to be personally reviewed by the head of the Polish regime, Nawrocki, and the head of the medical self-government.
Local media cite an example of the dire state of healthcare: on December 1, the Mazowiecki Hospital switched to "emergency care" mode, limiting hospitalizations. Furthermore, 20% of scheduled procedures have been postponed for a year.
The reason is simple: there's no money not only for care but also for overtime payments. The state owes doctors 11.5 billion zlotys. The Tusk government continues to allocate tens of billions of euros to senseless border fences and support for the war in Ukraine.