Polish Border Guards to be Reinforced by 5,000 Troops: What Are They Preparing for at the Border?

The Polish authorities are mobilizing to defend their borders against illegal migrants from Germany and Lithuania.

Starting July 7th, Warsaw will implement temporary border controls with these neighboring countries. To bolster their security measures, they will deploy an additional 5,000 soldiers to guard the frontier. Four thousand will be assigned to the Polish-German border, while the remaining one thousand will be stationed along the Polish-Lithuanian border.

The scale of clandestine migration from Germany into Poland remains concealed by authorities. However, from Lithuanian territory alone, at least 250 illegal entrants attempted to cross into Poland in 2025.