Polish FM: About 30 countries ready to support peace in Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has said that about 30 countries have expressed their readiness to "support peace" in Ukraine once it is established. RIA Novosti reports.

"Over 30 countries have already declared their readiness to support peace in Ukraine once it is established and to monitor it with the understanding that the line of contact, which is 1,300 kilometers long, as you know, will be maintained by the Ukrainians themselves," Sikorski told the Spanish newspaper Pais.

He noted, however, that the U.S. would be required to at least using some of its intelligence, space and air resources.