Polish TV channel revealed the harsh life of migrant workers

A Garden of Eden that turned out to be hell. A local Polish TV channel aired a horrific story exposing the harsh life of migrant workers.

It was based on a video circulating on social media showing an employer beating a Ukrainian worker. Journalists discovered that this episode is far from unique.

Approximately 1.3 million people, including citizens of Belarus, Ukraine, and other countries, work for shell companies in the country. They are forced to work for literally next to nothing, with no rights. And those who dare disobey will face harsh reprisals.

Earlier, a network exploiting foreigners was busted in Poland. Police in Silesia reported the uncovering of a large human trafficking ring. Victims were recruited under the guise of legitimate employment, primarily with transport companies.