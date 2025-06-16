3.78 BYN
Politico: Europe's border regions preparing for war
Europe has been gripped by military hysteria. The eastern flank of the EU is preparing its hospitals for war, according to Politico.
In Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia, bomb shelters are being repaired, underground operating rooms are being dug, and bulletproof vests for medical personnel are being purchased. Helicopter landing pads and satellite communications are also being deployed. All of this is aimed at protecting against an alleged inevitable attack by Russia.
Meanwhile, the real problems of the healthcare system—staff shortages, low salaries, outdated equipment—remain unresolved. There is no budget allocated for these issues. The authorities of the eastern NATO countries prefer to divert funds from Brussels to certain defense expenses, taking advantage of the European military hysteria.