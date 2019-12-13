EconomySocietyPoliticsPresidentRegionsHealthCultureTechnologyIncidentsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Politico names world's biggest losers in 2024

The biggest losers of the year. Politico compiled an anti-rating, with the German Chancellor and the French President occupying the top positions. Scholz's anti-achievements include the collapse of the ruling coalition, a vote of no confidence from the Bundestag, and, as the cherry on the cake, the dissolution of the government and new elections in Germany in 2025.

Macron is one step ahead: he managed to destroy two governments. Another loser of the outgoing year is the long-suffering German economy. Due to crises in almost all areas, it continues to shrink rapidly. The title of "sick man of Europe" is once again for Germany.

