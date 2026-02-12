3.72 BYN
2.86 BYN
3.40 BYN
Politico: Nearly Half of U.S. and European Population Fears Global War
Fear of World War III has gripped Western populations. According to a Politico poll, nearly half of residents of the United States and major European countries believe a global conflict is inevitable within the next five years.
The analysis reveals a sharp increase in anxiety compared to 2025 data. The United States is the most likely to believe in the possibility of a global conflict – 46% of respondents, while Britain, France, and Germany each have approximately 40%.
Researchers note that fears are intensifying amid international instability and the rise in regional crises.
The topic of nuclear weapons is causing additional anxiety. One in three residents of the United States, Britain, France, and Canada believes their use in a potential war is entirely possible.