Politico: Nearly Half of U.S. and European Population Fears Global War

Fear of World War III has gripped Western populations. According to a Politico poll, nearly half of residents of the United States and major European countries believe a global conflict is inevitable within the next five years.

The analysis reveals a sharp increase in anxiety compared to 2025 data. The United States is the most likely to believe in the possibility of a global conflict – 46% of respondents, while Britain, France, and Germany each have approximately 40%.

Researchers note that fears are intensifying amid international instability and the rise in regional crises.