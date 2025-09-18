Watch onlineTV Programm
Politico: Poland has dealt blow to key EU economies by blocking border with Belarus

By blocking its border with Belarus, Poland has stroke a blow against the key EU economies.

According to Politico, Warsaw's decision has severed the main trade artery for goods from China, through which approximately 90% of all overland freight traffic between the EU and China passes. Losses from this measure could reach €25 billion per year.

Now, European companies are forced to seek alternative routes, spending colossal amounts on logistics.