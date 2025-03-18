Politico: Polish border forces beat migrants and expel them to Belarus

https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a587294-aa5b-472e-b472-25fbed251935/b697bee5-f790-4891-ba9a-7f3a05c9b171.jpg 2025-03-19T06:52:25.000000Z00

Western media is opening their eyes. Politico reports: Polish border guards beat migrants and pushback them to Belarus.

According to the publication, Polish border guards regularly use violence against migrants trying to cross the border from the Belarusian side. In addition, the guards often abuse refugees, leaving them without clothes and food in the woods, migrants being shot with rubber bullets and attacked by dogs.