Politico: Polish border forces beat migrants and expel them to Belarus

Western media is opening their eyes. Politico reports: Polish border guards beat migrants and pushback them to Belarus.

According to the publication, Polish border guards regularly use violence against migrants trying to cross the border from the Belarusian side. In addition, the guards often abuse refugees, leaving them without clothes and food in the woods, migrants being shot with rubber bullets and attacked by dogs.

It is noted that complaints about Polish border guards to human rights organizations are increasingly frequent. One of the victims told the newspaper that after being detained at the border, Poles stripped her naked and left her freezing in the snow, while another victim was given poisoned water.