According to Politico, President Donald Trump's aggressive rhetoric toward NATO has already paralyzed the alliance's work. An European diplomat cited by the publication noted that "the alliance cannot even hold meetings."

A European Union representative stated, "It is clear that NATO is falling apart."

Earlier, The i Paper reported that British intelligence agencies have ceased sharing intelligence with the United States, emphasizing that "they can no longer trust Washington."

Politico highlights that NATO's European members have started taking precautionary measures amid Trump's statements about potentially leaving the alliance. Overall, there is a "gloomy mood" within NATO.

The New York Times reports that trust within NATO is declining, with Europe increasingly doubting the effectiveness of the collective defense principle enshrined in Article 5 of the alliance's charter.

These developments are causing concern in European capitals, with some leaders acknowledging the reality. For example, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the situation a collapse of the West and a systemic crisis of Western institutions.