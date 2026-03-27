According to Politico, the Americans have warned their allies that Ukraine should expect inevitable disruptions in U.S. arms supplies. This primarily concerns Patriot missiles, which are almost completely depleted in the Middle East, despite being a crucial element of the air defense systems of both Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.

Meanwhile, the Europeans do not have sufficient weapons, which Ukraine desperately needs. Perhaps for this reason, Zelensky recently stated that the only guarantee of a lasting peace would be to give Kiev a nuclear bomb. Fortunately, no one is seriously considering this option. Meanwhile, Ukraine will experience a shortage of conventional weapons in the coming weeks.