Politico: U.S. Names Targets of Attacks on Iran

The U.S. has identified the targets of its attacks on Iran, Politico reports. The White House's objectives include the destruction of all existing Iranian missiles and the industrial complex that produces them; the dismantling of the country's navy; the elimination of so-called proxies of the Iranian regime; and the deprivation of Tehran of the ability to construct nuclear weapons.

The U.S. is already preparing for a "significant increase" in attacks on the Islamic Republic over the next 24 hours, CNN reports.

During today's strikes on Tehran, dozens of buildings associated with government structures were damaged. The IRGC is responding with massive drone strikes. One of the attacks hit a U.S. base in Bahrain. Damage to the U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia was also reported.