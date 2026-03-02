3.75 BYN
Politico: U.S. Names Targets of Attacks on Iran
The U.S. has identified the targets of its attacks on Iran, Politico reports. The White House's objectives include the destruction of all existing Iranian missiles and the industrial complex that produces them; the dismantling of the country's navy; the elimination of so-called proxies of the Iranian regime; and the deprivation of Tehran of the ability to construct nuclear weapons.
The U.S. is already preparing for a "significant increase" in attacks on the Islamic Republic over the next 24 hours, CNN reports.
During today's strikes on Tehran, dozens of buildings associated with government structures were damaged. The IRGC is responding with massive drone strikes. One of the attacks hit a U.S. base in Bahrain. Damage to the U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia was also reported.
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), more than 40 soldiers were killed and 70 wounded in the strike on a U.S. military concentration in Dubai. However, the White House isn't concerned about the casualties of the U.S.-Israeli operation, including its own. As Trump told a NewsNation journalist, he isn't concerned about possible further attacks on U.S. facilities or even territory during the conflict in the Middle East, as that's part of the war.