President Lukashenko Extends Congratulations to President of Israel on Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and in his own name, conveyed heartfelt congratulations to President Isaac Herzog of Israel on the occasion of Independence Day. This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"This celebration marks a significant milestone in the destiny of every nation; it is a symbol of the establishment of sovereignty and the solidification of a country's place on the world map," the congratulatory message states.

President Lukashenko emphasized the deep historical ties that unite Belarus and Israel. Many prominent members of the Jewish community were born and educated on Belarusian soil, contributing significantly to the creation of the modern State of Israel.

"Belarus has always been, and remains, a land of tolerance and mutual understanding. Undoubtedly, this warm and welcoming atmosphere is highly valued by Israeli students studying at our educational institutions, by businessmen developing economic ties, by pilgrims, and by the numerous citizens of Israel visiting their relatives here," the Belarusian leader pointed out.

Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed his readiness to intensify bilateral political dialogue and cooperation across various sectors, including science and technology, investment, agriculture, food industry, medicine, pharmaceuticals, education, and tourism.

"I am confident that the resumption of direct air links will make a meaningful contribution to enhancing Belarusian-Israeli relations," he emphasized.

The President also highlighted that good human relations and shared history form a strong foundation for the further expansion of bilateral ties.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, a milestone of particular significance for Belarusians and Jews alike, who endured terrible hardships and losses during the World War II, standing together and preserving their identities. "It is impossible to imagine the modern world and the existence of independent nations, including Belarus and Israel, without the victory we achieved then. I am convinced that we will preserve the memory of our brave ancestors in the name of peace and the security of future generations," the Belarusian leader stated.