Prices for Heating Jumped in Baltic States
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Residents of the Baltics are paying the price for leaving the BRELL ring. Due to severe frosts and the abolition of preferential VAT, January heating bills in Lithuania increased significantly, hitting the most vulnerable segments of the population.
According to Elektrum Lietuva, electricity prices increased by 82% in January, and by 83% in Latvia. The highest increase occurred in Estonia, where prices jumped 110% and could reach €168 per megawatt-hour.