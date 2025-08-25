3.69 BYN
Problems within Ukraine: Zelensky intimidated by Right Sector
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Problems within Ukraine: Zelensky intimidated by Right Sector
In addition to foreign policy strife, Zelensky's problems within the country have also worsened. He is already being openly threatened with murder.
The former leader of the Odessa cell of the Right Sector, Serhiy Sternenko, stated on the pages of the British newspaper The Times that Zelensky "will become a corpse," first politically and then a real one, if he agrees to withdraw Ukrainian troops from the territories of Donbass controlled by Kiev.
The worst thing is that such a scenario could become a reality. According to the publication, Sternenko's views are finding an increasing response among young military personnel and civilians in Ukraine.