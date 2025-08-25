In addition to foreign policy strife, Zelensky's problems within the country have also worsened. He is already being openly threatened with murder.

The former leader of the Odessa cell of the Right Sector, Serhiy Sternenko, stated on the pages of the British newspaper The Times that Zelensky "will become a corpse," first politically and then a real one, if he agrees to withdraw Ukrainian troops from the territories of Donbass controlled by Kiev.