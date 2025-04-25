Putin Confirms Readiness for Negotiations with Kiev Without Precondition

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Stephen Whitcoff, affirmed Russia's readiness to engage in negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions. This was reported to the media by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response to a relevant question, as announced by BELTA citing TASS.

"During yesterday's conversation with Trump's envoy, Whitcoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without any preliminary conditions," Peskov stated. He also mentioned that Putin had expressed this position multiple times in the past.