Putin Signs Treaty on Security Guarantees with Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying the Treaty between the Russian Federation and Belarus concerning security guarantees within the framework of the Union State, according to a document published on the official legal acts website.

According to the document, the parties commit to support each other by all agreed-upon means that are permissible under international law, taking appropriate actions in political, military, and other spheres in cases of deliberate creation or implementation of threats to sovereignty and/or the constitutional order of the parties, as well as to the integrity and inviolability of the territory and external borders of the Union State from third countries, their alliances, international organizations, and terrorist and extremist groups.