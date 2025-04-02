A member of the Verkhovna Rada, Artem Dmitruk, urged Ukrainians to engage in active resistance against military recruitment officers. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

His call came in response to videos circulating online, where military recruitment officers faced pushback from bystanders during attempts to apprehend conscripts.

"This is wonderful, and I certainly encourage people to act in this manner—protecting one another. For the strength and the truth lie with you, not with these wretched policemen," the deputy declared.

He expressed hope that at this rate, the recruitment officers would soon come to fear stepping out onto the streets.

Earlier, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that "forced mobilization" in Ukraine would enter history books as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.