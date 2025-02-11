Release of Fogel in Russia could be an important element in resolving Ukrainian conflict

AP Photo news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c53fa1d-4914-4c5c-959d-1eaeb4a220ff/conversions/843db887-31d0-4d0a-8e74-dbd711c749ea-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c53fa1d-4914-4c5c-959d-1eaeb4a220ff/conversions/843db887-31d0-4d0a-8e74-dbd711c749ea-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c53fa1d-4914-4c5c-959d-1eaeb4a220ff/conversions/843db887-31d0-4d0a-8e74-dbd711c749ea-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c53fa1d-4914-4c5c-959d-1eaeb4a220ff/conversions/843db887-31d0-4d0a-8e74-dbd711c749ea-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w AP Photo

The release of American citizen Mark Fogel by the Russian authorities could be a very important component in resolving the Ukrainian conflict; important progress has been made in this area. This statement was made by US President Donald Trump, TASS reports.

"I think this could be a very important element. This could be a big, important component in ending the war in Ukraine," Trump said. "I think we've made tremendous progress," he stressed, speaking about resolving the Ukrainian crisis. The US President also expressed confidence that "there is goodwill" in this process, but did not provide details. He assured that Washington is committed to ending the conflict.

Trump noted that the US highly appreciates the release of American citizen Mark Fogel by the Russian authorities.

"I really appreciate that they allowed Mark to come home. We appreciate what Russian President Vladimir Putin did," he said at a meeting with Fogel at the White House. Fogel, in turn, said that the Russian leader "showed great generosity" by pardoning him.

Trump described the terms of the agreement with Russia on the American's return as "very fair and reasonable" and added that on February 12, "someone else will be released," but did not explain who he was talking about or where this would happen.

US citizen Mark Fogel worked as a teacher at the Anglo-American school in Moscow, and was previously an employee of the American embassy in Russia. Fogel was detained on August 14, 2021, upon arrival in Moscow on a flight from New York. During an inspection at Sheremetyevo Airport, marijuana and hashish were found in the American's luggage. Fogel was sentenced by the court to 14 years in prison for drug smuggling. In December 2024, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation refused to consider Fogel's complaint.

On February 11, the White House announced the release of US citizen Mark Fogel, who had been detained in Russia. This fact was also confirmed by the American's Russian lawyer Dmitry Ovsyannikov. It was reported that the American had flown to the United States.