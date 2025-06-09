Milan Ugrík, a Member of the European Parliament and leader of the "Republic" party in Slovakia, shared his perspective on restoring security in the Eurasian region amidst the ongoing crisis of the current world order and chronic military-political contradictions.

Milan Ugrík stated:

"The solution is quite simple — we just need to replace those politicians who created this situation because, 15 or even 20 years ago, the situation in the world, especially in Europe, was quite stable."

What has changed since then? According to the deputy, European countries have come under the leadership of very unsuccessful politicians. For example, at the highest level of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen. "Joe Biden as the President of the United States. And the United States, by the way, is a strong global power. But we have all seen how capable Biden is of managing the country. Yet, all these politicians have created such tension in the world that it has escalated into the war in Ukraine, various sanctions, and blockades," pointed out the leader of the "Republic" party.

Politicians who are unable to act differently and who only generate conflicts should be replaced by those who think differently, who do not seek enemies or threats, and who do not demand sanctions.