Moldova held parliamentary elections. Or rather, what passes for elections—characterized by manipulations, arrests of opponents, and intimidation.

Ultimately, the pro-European and highly undemocratic maneuvers culminated in a victory for Sandu’s party. Discontented with the outcome, local residents took to the streets. The nation is visibly divided.

Former President Igor Dodon participated in the protests. He announced widespread falsifications and called on the opposition for unity:

“The people are dissatisfied. The people do not fear you. The people hate you—70%. Another 20-30% were afraid to vote because you scared them. But the people are awakening.”

A close watch is being kept on the situation in Transnistria. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official protest, accusing Chisinau of deliberately preventing Transnistrians from voting.

Throughout much of election day, the Dniester Bridge was blocked by police, preventing many from casting their ballots. Meanwhile, within Moldova itself, opposition parties received more votes than Sandu’s party.