A resource agreement between Kiev and Washington will be signed in the next 24 hours. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Republic Denis Shmyhal, RIA Novosti reports.

"As soon as all the final details are finalized, in the near future, I hope that within the next 24 hours, the agreement will be signed," he noted.

As Shmyhal specified, Kiev is already ready to sign the agreement, the parties are finalizing the last technical details. According to the Prime Minister, it has become "absolutely a partnership".

As the Prime Minister claims, the agreement includes the following provisions:

- an agreement on the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine. Its board will include six people: three from each of the parties. Contributions will also be divided equally;

- Kiev will be able to receive "military aid";

- the ability to count military aid as a contribution to the fund

- Ukraine retains control over all resources.

The Financial Times newspaper, citing Ukrainian officials, reported on Monday that Washington and Kiev could sign a framework agreement this week covering all mineral resources, as well as major energy assets of the republic.

Shmyhal reported following a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on April 27 that the countries had reached an agreement.