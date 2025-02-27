Restoration of Air Travel and Diplomatic Missions Discussed at Russia-US Talks

The Russian Foreign Ministry has reported on the outcomes of the Russian-American consultations that took place on February 27 in Istanbul, as noted by BELTA.

The ministry emphasized that the consultations were a continuation of recent bilateral contacts at high and senior levels. "In line with the instructions of the heads of the foreign affairs departments, specific avenues for overcoming numerous 'irritants' inherited from previous U.S. administrations were discussed," the ministry stated.

Joint steps were agreed upon to ensure unhindered financing of the activities of Russian and U.S. diplomatic missions on a reciprocal basis, and to create appropriate conditions for diplomats to fulfill their official duties.

The talks also addressed issues related to Russian diplomatic property in the U.S., specifically the return of six properties that were illegally seized between 2016 and 2018.

"There was a strong emphasis on the need for practical results aimed at creating conditions for the normalization of bilateral relations in the interests of the peoples of our countries. The American side was invited to consider the possibility of restoring direct air travel," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"The discussions were substantive and businesslike. It was agreed to continue the dialogue via this channel," the ministry concluded.