The second round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul has concluded. The meeting lasted just over an hour. The delegations communicated in Russian.

The sides exchanged documents on settlement and also agreed on new prisoner exchanges.

Comment from the Russian side

The head of the Russian delegation, Assistant to the President Vladimir Medinsky, reported that Russia handed over a two-part memorandum to Ukraine. According to him, the second part outlines several ways to cease fire. Medinsky described the Russian memorandum as detailed and well thought out.

He also noted that Russia would unilaterally transfer 6,000 frozen bodies of the deceased, which will be handed over next week.

Medinsky stated that Russia and Ukraine agreed on a large-scale exchange based on the “all for all” formula among severely wounded and young soldiers (up to 25 years old), with at least 1,000 people exchanged from each side. The sides will organize medical commissions, and exchanges will be regular.

The head of the delegation mentioned that Russia proposed a specific temporary ceasefire for two to three days in certain front-line areas. According to him, this would allow collecting the bodies of the fallen. He added that Russia is advancing, which is why there are more casualties among Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.

Medinsky also discussed the issue of children. He showed a list of 339 names provided by Ukraine.

According to the delegation leader, Russia will consider every case on the Ukrainian list of children who have lost contact with their parents. He reported that Russia has returned 101 children recently, while Ukraine has returned about 20. Medinsky claimed that Ukraine is staging a show in the media about missing children, aimed at sympathetic Europeans. He said Kiev is trying to evoke tears by raising this issue. The delegation head emphasized that Russian servicemen behave responsibly towards children, similar to Soviet soldiers who risked their lives to rescue children from combat zones.

Statements from the Ukrainian side

The head of Ukraine’s delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, said Kyiv proposed to hold a new meeting between June 20 and 30. He also mentioned that the sides agreed to exchange bodies of the fallen.

During the Istanbul negotiations, Russia and Ukraine exchanged memoranda on settlement and are preparing for a new release of prisoners, Vladimir Zelensky reported at a NATO summit in Vilnius.

Kiev will examine Russia's memorandum on settlement and respond to its provisions, stated the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry representative, Georgy Tukhi. Umerov clarified that Kiev will have a week to review the document.

The Ukrainian delegation also handed over a list of children they want to recover, said Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office.

The negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations lasted just over an hour. The meeting started at the Chiraqan Palace around 14:43 MSK and ended at 15:57.

At the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations sat on opposite sides of a U-shaped table, with Turkish representatives in between. Like during the first round, there were two flags of Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine behind the table. However, in May, the seating was mirrored: Ukraine, Turkey, Russia.

About the previous meeting