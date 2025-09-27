news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc490501-eb6d-4645-a0a6-54ce50154f97/conversions/684985bf-ca21-459e-b985-075413e5225d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc490501-eb6d-4645-a0a6-54ce50154f97/conversions/684985bf-ca21-459e-b985-075413e5225d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc490501-eb6d-4645-a0a6-54ce50154f97/conversions/684985bf-ca21-459e-b985-075413e5225d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc490501-eb6d-4645-a0a6-54ce50154f97/conversions/684985bf-ca21-459e-b985-075413e5225d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Residents of Italy have come out in support of the country's exit from the EU and called for the resignation of the head of the European Commission.

Protests against European Union policies took place in Rome on September 27. A large march in support of Italy's exit from the EU and calling for the resignation of the head of the European Commission went in the city's central streets.

Organizers stated that the EU has brought many ills to Italy: agriculture, electricity, the environment, and civil rights and freedoms have been damaged.