Rubio: U.S. to Review Relations with NATO Allies

The war in the Middle East has become a test of sorts for the strength of the North Atlantic Alliance. In response, the U.S. administration has begun to discuss the need to reassess NATO's value, as stated by U.S. Secretary of State Rubio.

"NATO is essentially there to keep our troops in Europe and ensure its security. But when we need help, it's not there. We're not asking them to conduct airstrikes. We're simply asking them to allow us to use their military bases, and that's what we're being denied. So the question arises: why are we in NATO at all? Why have we invested billions and hundreds of billions of dollars—trillions over the years, in fact—and maintain significant American forces in the region? If we're not allowed to use these bases when we really need them, then what's the point?"