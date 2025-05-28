Rubio: U.S. will start revoking visas for Chinese students

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9517906e-6b28-4d5f-a1a8-0c02cf3ed42f/conversions/59afae35-eab0-4666-84d1-155def5fa806-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9517906e-6b28-4d5f-a1a8-0c02cf3ed42f/conversions/59afae35-eab0-4666-84d1-155def5fa806-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9517906e-6b28-4d5f-a1a8-0c02cf3ed42f/conversions/59afae35-eab0-4666-84d1-155def5fa806-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9517906e-6b28-4d5f-a1a8-0c02cf3ed42f/conversions/59afae35-eab0-4666-84d1-155def5fa806-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States will start revoking visas for Chinese students. American Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote about it on social network X, BelTA reports.

"The United States will begin revoking visas for Chinese students, including those affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party or studying in key specialties," the report said.

Rubio also announced changes to visa requirements for applicants from China, including Hong Kong. According to him, the State Department under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump will work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to achieve this goal.

According to the Open Doors report made by the Institute of International Education (IIE), in the 2023/24 academic year the most (20%) foreign students came to the States from China, about 23.5 thousand people, RIA Novosti reports. Chinese students mostly chose to study mathematics and computer science, as well as engineering specialties and programs related to business and management.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. State Department has begun vetting all visa holders associated with Harvard University. According to Fox News, along with student visas, the State Department will conduct a thorough check for B-1 (business), B-2 (tourist) visas, as well as others.