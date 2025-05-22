Russia and Ukraine hold first phase of large-scale prisoner exchange

Russia and Ukraine have conducted the first phase of a large-scale prisoner exchange, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, as reported by RIA Novosti.

On May 23, in accordance with the agreements reached between Russia and Ukraine on May 16 in Istanbul, 270 Russian servicemen and 120 civilians— including civilians captured from the Kyiv-controlled territory and residents of the Kursk region—were returned. In exchange, 270 prisoners of war from Ukraine and 120 civilians were handed over, the ministry announced.

Currently, the Russian servicemen and civilians are in Belarus. They will subsequently be transported to Russia for medical treatment and rehabilitation in specialized facilities.

The Ministry of Defense also noted that the large-scale exchange initiated by Russia is planned to continue in the coming days.