Search and rescue operations continue in Starobelsk. The death toll has risen to 11. The fate of 10 students remains unknown. The total number of victims in the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike currently stands at 48.

Three college buildings were destroyed. A criminal case has been opened for the terrorist attack. A state of emergency has been declared in the Starobelsk Municipal District. One college student recounts the ordeal the teenagers endured on the night of the attack.

A victim of the terrorist attack in Starobelsk:

"We were already going to bed when the girls woke me up and said the siren was sounding again. We rushed out, and at that moment something hit our college. I was buried under a slab. The girls couldn't pull me out and ran themselves because everything was so buried. After a while, I came to and started calling for help. People who were already clearing the rubble heard my screams and rescued me."

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to organize a visit for foreign media to the site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike in Starobelsk. This was a response to the accusation of disinformation from Moscow by Latvia's Permanent Representative to the UN.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova emphasized that the offer is only valid for correspondents accredited in Moscow.