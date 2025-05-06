The Russian Presidential administration has extended an invitation to the United States Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Lynne Tracy, to be present at the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. This was confirmed by the Russian Presidential Aide, Yuri Ushakov, according to sputnik.by.

He stated that the heads of all diplomatic missions accredited in Russia have received invitations to the parade on Red Square, marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"The American Ambassador has also been invited. Her attendance at the parade will be known on May 9th," the Russian Presidential Aide remarked.

Yuri Ushakov further mentioned that veterans from the United States and several other nations, including Israel, are expected to attend the parade.

International Dignitaries and Military Contingents

According to the Russian Presidential Aide, the attendance of 29 foreign leaders is anticipated at the Victory Parade. Leaders of defense departments from a number of countries have also been invited.

"We anticipate that 34 countries will dispatch representatives from their defense ministries," Ushakov said.

He also emphasized the "great significance" of the fact that military contingents from 13 countries will participate in the parade on Red Square, commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory.