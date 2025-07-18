Russia Terminates Military-Technical Cooperation with Germany

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a54279b-16db-401b-9b6a-1b30b6fff5a2/conversions/47d432f2-b49f-46ce-92ba-e5c278694f9b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a54279b-16db-401b-9b6a-1b30b6fff5a2/conversions/47d432f2-b49f-46ce-92ba-e5c278694f9b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a54279b-16db-401b-9b6a-1b30b6fff5a2/conversions/47d432f2-b49f-46ce-92ba-e5c278694f9b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8a54279b-16db-401b-9b6a-1b30b6fff5a2/conversions/47d432f2-b49f-46ce-92ba-e5c278694f9b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the executive order to terminate the agreement with the German government in the field of military-technical cooperation. This is stated in the corresponding executive order of the Government of the Russian Federation, RIA Novosti reports.

The decision to terminate cooperation was made in accordance with Article 37 of the Federal Law "On International Treaties of the Russian Federation". The agreement between the governments of Russia and Germany on military-technical cooperation was signed in Moscow on June 14, 1996.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to inform the German side of this decision. The document was published on July 18, 2025.