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Russia to Ban Gasoline Exports from April 1

Russia to Ban Gasoline Exports from April 1

Russia will ban gasoline exports for producers from April 1, the government announced following a meeting, RIA Novosti reports.

"Alexander Novak instructed the Ministry of Energy to prepare a draft resolution banning gasoline exports from April 1, 2026, in order to stabilize prices and ensure priority supply to the domestic market," the statement read.

Currently, Russia only bans gasoline exports for non-producers. The restrictions for major oil companies were lifted in January.

According to Novak, oil producers have confirmed the availability of sufficient gasoline and diesel fuel reserves, as well as high refinery utilization rates, to meet domestic demand.

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