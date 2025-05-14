Russian and Ukrainian delegations to meet for talks in Istanbul on May 15

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5baf82c3-5836-4368-ba26-145a13d9baf0/conversions/d9fed22f-fa85-4d32-84ee-0820078bf844-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5baf82c3-5836-4368-ba26-145a13d9baf0/conversions/d9fed22f-fa85-4d32-84ee-0820078bf844-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5baf82c3-5836-4368-ba26-145a13d9baf0/conversions/d9fed22f-fa85-4d32-84ee-0820078bf844-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5baf82c3-5836-4368-ba26-145a13d9baf0/conversions/d9fed22f-fa85-4d32-84ee-0820078bf844-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul will not be the beginning, but the resumption of direct negotiations interrupted by Kiev at the West's suggestion. This was stated by Vladimir Putin's Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov.

The composition of the delegation is still being kept secret, but the Russian side will certainly expect Ukraine's representatives in Istanbul. U.S. President Donald Trump may also fly there. Despite his busy schedule, he is ready to head for Turkey to meet Putin.