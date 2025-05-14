3.71 BYN
Russian and Ukrainian delegations to meet for talks in Istanbul on May 15
The meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul will not be the beginning, but the resumption of direct negotiations interrupted by Kiev at the West's suggestion. This was stated by Vladimir Putin's Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov.
The composition of the delegation is still being kept secret, but the Russian side will certainly expect Ukraine's representatives in Istanbul. U.S. President Donald Trump may also fly there. Despite his busy schedule, he is ready to head for Turkey to meet Putin.
At the same time, the main phase of the two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers will be held in Antalya on May 15. The Ukrainian situation is also on the list of discussions. In addition, they will consider issues related to the arrangement of the alliance summit in The Hague, which will be held in June.