Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft on the ground
Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian air force MiG-29 aircraft on the ground, the air defense system has shot down 3 Hammer bombs and 59 unmanned aerial vehicles of airplane type over the day. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"A MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was destroyed on the ground. The air defense systems shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, eight US-made HIMARS missiles and 59 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the department said.
According to him, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed:
649 airplanes,
283 helicopters,
36,559 unmanned aerial vehicles,
586 anti-aircraft missile systems,
19,491 tanks and other armored combat vehicles,
1,492 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles,
18,405 field artillery pieces and mortars,
28,661 units of special military vehicles.
Фото: Oleg V. Belyakov/Wikimedia.org
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on his birthday
Polish national Tomasz Szmydt granted political asylum in Belarus
Lukashenko tells how he sees the future of Belarus in the formation of a new world order
What is Belarus's main success, according to Alexander Lukashenko?
France is only killing Ukraine by authorizing strikes against Russia - Zakharova
Russia introduces punishment for childfree propaganda
Turkish FM: US and Europe openly take sides in Ukrainian conflict by sending weapons to Kiev
Media: Paris authorizes Kiev to strike missiles deep into Russian territory
