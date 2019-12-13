Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft on the ground

Фото: Oleg V. Belyakov/Wikimedia.org

Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian air force MiG-29 aircraft on the ground, the air defense system has shot down 3 Hammer bombs and 59 unmanned aerial vehicles of airplane type over the day. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"A MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was destroyed on the ground. The air defense systems shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, eight US-made HIMARS missiles and 59 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the department said.

According to him, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed:

649 airplanes,

283 helicopters,

36,559 unmanned aerial vehicles,

586 anti-aircraft missile systems,

19,491 tanks and other armored combat vehicles,

1,492 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles,

18,405 field artillery pieces and mortars,