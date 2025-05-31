According to reports from RIA Novosti citing an informed source, the Russian delegation has taken off for Istanbul to engage in diplomatic talks.

A new round of negotiations is scheduled to take place on June 2nd in Istanbul. During these discussions, Moscow is expected to present a memorandum outlining the framework for a future peace treaty, encompassing all essential aspects aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict.

The composition of the Russian delegation remains unchanged from the previous round: Assistant to the President Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

The first meeting between representatives of Moscow and Kiev in three years occurred on May 16th in Istanbul. During that encounter, the parties agreed to undertake a substantial exchange of prisoners—1,000 for 1,000—and to present visions for a potential ceasefire and future peace arrangements.

Ukraine has requested a meeting between the heads of state during these negotiations, a request that Russia has acknowledged.