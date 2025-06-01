Poland's new leadership will continue the destructive vector in the country's foreign and domestic policy. Political analyst Yury Voskresensky is confident about this. In his opinion, official Warsaw does not intend to defend the country's national interests and does not try to establish relations with its neighbors.

"Mr. Nawrocki, a representative of conservative Polish circles and head of the Institute of National Memory, won with a small advantage. Thus, Eurosceptics and politicians oriented towards Donald Trump and the Republican Party of the USA won a very important victory. From the point of view of our national interests, the interests of Belarus, we explained during the live programs that both candidates would continue the destructive, self-destructive vector in Poland's foreign and domestic policy. Unfortunately, they do not defend the national Polish interests, otherwise they would have tried to normalize relations with all their neighbors, but first of all with Belarus," said political analyst Yury Voskresensky.