The situation concerning strategic stability is deteriorating. The inequality among nations is deepening, and the global trade and economic architecture—mechanisms increasingly exploited to undermine sovereign states—is crumbling. These and other statements were made on May 29, 2025, during the XIII International Meeting of High-Level Representatives Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow.

At the meeting, Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, emphasized that despite all efforts to initiate a process of resolving the Ukrainian crisis, the European Union’s encouraged policies indicate a reluctance to return the situation to a political and democratic course. Instead, they demonstrate a clear commitment to escalating the conflict.

A particular source of concern is the promotion by some European capitals of the thesis that war with Moscow is inevitable. Under this pretext, the European Union’s defense strategy is solely focused on increasing its military capacity and strengthening its eastern flank. This underscores a long-term intent to sustain an aggressive policy toward the east. Specific figures support this: over 400 military exercises are held annually across European countries, involving approximately 500,000 servicemen.

The scope and nature of these activities suggest that the West is openly preparing for military actions against Russia and Belarus.

According to him, this situation once again underscores the necessity of initiating a global dialogue aimed at forming a new security architecture at regional and international levels. As Volfovich highlighted, this architecture should be founded on principles of indivisibility, multipolarity, mutual respect, sovereignty, and the supremacy of international law.

Alexander Volfovich:

“Today, Western military activity has taken precedence. On the territories neighboring Belarus, preparations are underway to deploy a theater of military operations. Infrastructure is being upgraded—roads, airfields, new bases are under construction, and questions of moving equipment across Europe are being addressed (the so-called European military Schengen). The military budget is increasing, and new samples of weapons and military equipment—primarily American and South Korean—are being purchased.”