Media reports predict that Poland may stop supporting Ukraine after Karol Nawrocki's victory in the presidential election, RIA Novosti writes, citing The Conversation.

"Poland's unconditional support for Ukraine will now be in jeopardy: Nawrocki hammered Ukrainian refugees in his country and opposed the integration of the neighboring country into European and Atlantic structures such as the EU and NATO," the source says.

The commentator also called the Polish politician's victory bad news for Ukraine.

On June 2, the Polish election commission published on its official website the data after processing all ballots, which show that opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki was elected president of Poland.

Nawrocki won 50.89% of the vote. The candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, Rafal Trzaskowski, received 49.11%.