Alexander Lukashenko is currently on an official visit to the People's Republic of China. A meeting between the Belarusian leader and the Chairman of the People's Republic of China is scheduled, with both sides poised to discuss pressing international issues and the prospects for strengthening bilateral relations. For Belarus, China has long been, and continues to be, a vital, unwavering strategic partner—one that stands resilient through all seasons.

What can we expect from the upcoming talks between the leaders of Belarus and China?

In political terms, meetings between Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping are frequent and substantive. The today’s encounter is driven not only by the fact that China remains one of Belarus’s most crucial allies. From the early days of his political career, Lukashenko, often dismissed by skeptics, began cultivating a dialogue with China, recognizing the vast potential it held, understanding how vigorously Beijing’s development would unfold, and foreseeing the mutual benefits this cooperation could bring to Minsk.

It was once difficult to predict the scope of ambitious projects—ranging from the "Great Stone" industrial park to the production of premixes and automobiles—and a trade turnover of eight billion dollars. Remarkably, over the past five years, this figure has doubled. Today, this growth is a tangible reality. The most pressing objective for Belarus and China is to elevate economic and investment cooperation to the level of strategic political partnership.

Alexander Chervyakov, Belarusian Ambassador to China:

"The key direction is clearly defined—the modernization of our economy through Chinese technologies. This momentum has been further reinforced by the signing of pivotal agreements between our industrial ministries, outlining a development strategy for the industrial complex over the next five years. Significant projects in machinery manufacturing, woodworking, chemical industries, and more have been identified. What was once mere words on paper last year is now beginning to manifest itself in specific actions."

The past year has been marked by an active series of visits from Chinese dignitaries, entrusted by their leadership to advance joint projects and initiatives. The Prime Minister of the State Council of China visited us, and merely a week and a half ago, Lukashenko held a fruitful meeting with the Vice Premier. During that dialogue, the Belarusian President reaffirmed the core principles of Belarus-China relations.

Lukashenko: Belarus as a Trustworthy Friend of China

"We live amidst a complex and often contradictory era. We ponder often—who are our true friends? Who has ceased to be one? Who has taken their place on the other side of the barricades? But you must know—and I am confident you do—that Belarus is a steadfast friend of China and the Chinese people. Not only because these are challenging times, especially for our economies, but because we have been nurturing open, sincere relations for over a decade. Rest assured, here in the heart of Europe, you have reliable friends ready to support not only our mutual interests but also the grand aspirations China pursues—particularly through initiatives like the Belt and Road. We have never let you down, and we will not."

Leaders’ Negotiations in Beijing

In addition to their recent meeting in Moscow in early May, the last face-to-face engagement between China’s leader and Belarus’s President took place nearly a year ago during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The year 2023 has also been filled with high-level negotiations.

It is anticipated that once again, in Beijing, the leaders will convene for a working session. According to Lukashenko’s press service, the format will be warm and informal—a friendly, familial gathering. The heads of state will initially meet "one-on-one," followed by an informal discussion on the state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation.

A Focus on Technologies and Innovation

Importantly, the Belarusian side has strategically emphasized the importance of science, technology, and innovation. The year 2025 has been designated as a milestone for scientific collaboration between our nations.

International Issues on the Agenda

It is also expected that global concerns will feature prominently in the talks. Belarus and China continue to cooperate amid unjust sanctions, U.S. tariff pressures, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Both countries actively participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, organizations that are increasingly asserting their influence on the world stage. This reaffirms that the world does not revolve solely around the West. As Alexander Lukashenko once remarked, "The time has come for Asia."

Alexey Maslov, Professor and Director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at MGIMO:

"China offers an alternative path for global development. Partnering with such a country is advantageous in every respect—culturally, technologically, and strategically."

The President of Belarus Arrives in China

One could say that Belarusian Air Force One has made a "time leap." With a five-hour time difference between Minsk and Beijing, by the moment the aircraft’s wheels touched Chinese soil, night had already fallen on the capital.