Among the witnesses trying to prevent the attack organized by the Kiev regime in the Irkutsk Region was Belarusian Anton Matskevich. He was on a parking lot near a truck from which drones were launched.

The drones were aimed at airports in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur. Despite the threat to his life, our compatriot tried to shoot down the drones with whatever was at hand.