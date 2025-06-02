3.78 BYN
Belarusian Attempts to Prevent Drone Attack in Irkutsk Region
Among the witnesses trying to prevent the attack organized by the Kiev regime in the Irkutsk Region was Belarusian Anton Matskevich. He was on a parking lot near a truck from which drones were launched.
The drones were aimed at airports in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur. Despite the threat to his life, our compatriot tried to shoot down the drones with whatever was at hand.
"I saw smoke, I saw where the drones took off from. The first thing that came to mind was that I needed to act because people might be killed somewhere," Anton Matskevich said.