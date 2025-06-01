Today, the world is experiencing a broadening of borders, but some countries resist this trend. Currently, political analysts say that globalists—who are opposed by figures such as U.S. President Donald Trump—are facing difficulties in their plans, as Hungary and Slovakia have, in a sense, moved into opposition.

Is it possible that Europe, like the USSR in its time, might "break apart" into separate entities and close itself off? Politologist Yuri Voskresensky shared his opinion on this matter in an interview with "Actual Interview."

By the way, parliamentary elections are scheduled in the Czech Republic in 2025, and there is a strong likelihood that euroskeptics will come to power there as well. Moreover, Germany and France, which are the heart and brain of the European Union, are also leaning toward euroskepticism and right-wing interests.

Yuri Voskresensky said:

“Basically, it’s obvious—because to unite, you first need to divide, and to divide, you need to unite.”

According to the political analyst, the core issue is that European politicians are currently disregarding the interests of their voters. "In Belarus, many warnings were issued that this would lead to radicalization of society. Just look at what’s happening now. Pay attention to the election results in the UK, France, Germany, Austria. Even with figures approaching 50% (somewhere around 25%, 30%, 40%), European politicians dismiss the voters. And this will only lead to power being seized by forces aiming for countries to exit the EU, meaning radicals will come to power,” he explained.

Recently, one representative of the European Commission stated that the rhetoric of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán closely resembles the discourse heard in the UK during Brexit.