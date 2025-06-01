Ukraine hands Russia list of children it wants returned

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b28cac55-459c-4a83-8b78-9f9c3f2c196b/conversions/185c1e11-b7ef-4388-8387-48534a463388-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b28cac55-459c-4a83-8b78-9f9c3f2c196b/conversions/185c1e11-b7ef-4388-8387-48534a463388-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b28cac55-459c-4a83-8b78-9f9c3f2c196b/conversions/185c1e11-b7ef-4388-8387-48534a463388-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b28cac55-459c-4a83-8b78-9f9c3f2c196b/conversions/185c1e11-b7ef-4388-8387-48534a463388-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Ukrainian delegation during the talks in Istanbul has handed over to the Russian side a list of children whom Kiev wants to return to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky Andriy Yermak, TASS reports.

"On June 2, during the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side officially handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children to be returned. We are talking about hundreds of children," he wrote on his Telegram channel. In the interpretation of Yermak these children were 'illegally' taken to the territory of the Russian Federation. "We are waiting for an answer, the ball now in Russia's court", he added.

Direct talks between Russian Federation and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin after a break of more than three years. The first meeting lasted about two hours. In addition to expressing their intention to continue working for a ceasefire, the sides agreed to exchange prisoners on a 1,000-for-1,000 formula. This agreement was fulfilled.