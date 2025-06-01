Belarus and Dagestan Open New Avenues of Cooperation

From the construction of a Belarusian health resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea to the creation of a joint enterprise for textile manufacturing, Belarus and Dagestan are forging new pathways of collaboration.

Our country ranks among the top three trading partners of this Russian region. Here, people are well acquainted with the taste of our products and the quality of our furniture. Yet, today, mutual benefit— and consequently, economic growth— hinges on cooperation.

What potential lies within the land celebrated by poet Rasul Gamzatov?

Rasul Gamzatov described Dagestan as the land of singing streams, proud mountains, and free, courageous people. Situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the republic is protected on one side by the towering Caucasus Mountains, and on the other by the Caspian Sea. Visiting this land, one immediately feels the incredible power emanating from its very core.

When speaking of Dagestan, many things are described in superlative terms. It is home to Russia’s highest peak, Mount Elbrus; Russia’s oldest city, Derbent; and the deepest lake in Russia, Kumyshkoye. Moreover, Dagestan is Russia’s leading producer of honey, grapes, and wool.

Belarus Ranks Among Dagestan’s Top Three Trade Partners

In terms of trade volume, Belarus is among Dagestan’s top three economic partners. We supply the region with food products, agricultural machinery, and furniture. Currently, new avenues of cooperation are being explored—such as establishing a joint textile manufacturing enterprise. Dagestan boasts a well-developed sheep breeding industry, producing 25% of Russia’s total wool.

Prioritized Project – A Joint Textile Enterprise

Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan (Russia):

“Expert assessments confirm that the wool produced in Dagestan is of high quality. We know that Belarusian light industry is among the world’s leaders in technology. Therefore, combining high-quality wool with Belarusian expertise in textile processing would be a wise move. We have reached an agreement that Dagestan will supply wool to Polesie, where it will be spun into threads and woven into fabrics. We are also working on producing finished products not only within Belarus but also directly in Dagestan.”

Another sector where Dagestan shows impressive growth is footwear manufacturing—one of the region’s leading industries. In 2024, footwear production increased 3.5 times, reaching 4 million pairs. The plan is to increase this figure to 10 million pairs annually by 2030, and cooperation with Belarus is eagerly anticipated in this sector.

Opening a Belarusian Trade House in Dagestan

Hajimurad Israpilov, Head of the Agency for Entrepreneurship and Investment in the Republic of Dagestan (Russia):

“Belarus is renowned for its high-quality leather, and our shoemakers are keen on this market, giving positive feedback on Belarusian leather. During this business mission, we agreed on additional supplies and the potential establishment of a dedicated Belarusian trade house in Dagestan to facilitate direct imports of raw materials and finished products, bypassing intermediaries.”

Dagestan’s sunny climate, fertile soil, and favorable agricultural conditions contribute to its reputation for delicious and high-quality vegetables and fruits. The “Polosa” farm is one of the largest producers of apples, pears, cherries, figs, persimmons, and nuts. Since its first plantings in 2015, it has become a leading supplier of fresh produce across Russia—much of it with the help of Belarusian fertilizers.

Belarusian Fertilizer Supplies to Dagestan

Arsen Aibatov, General Director of the agricultural enterprise “Polosa”:

“Currently, we work with Belarus on fertilizer supplies, mainly potassium. While the volumes are modest now, we are growing. Our cooperation began last year and continues this season, with plans to extend into the next year as well.”

Belarusian Health Resort on the Caspian Sea

Mountains, canyons, waterfalls, ancient fortresses, and a millennia-old history—Dagestan attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year. To develop this sector, investments are needed. Belarusian investors have been invited to participate in the construction of a hotel complex on the Caspian coast.

Yusup Umavov, Mayor of Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia):