Expert: Militarization of UK could lead to economic collapse

"As for any threats regarding rearmament, that's absolutely ridiculous. Their army has 70,000 personnel. They are dismantling their destroyers because they cannot afford to maintain them. Britain is in a situation of chronic budget deficit. If they try to build something, it will cause a serious blow to their budget. They will have to cut social benefits, which they have already cut severely. There will simply be an uprising," said Russian State Duma deputy and political scientist Oleg Matveychev.