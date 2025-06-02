3.78 BYN
Ukraine and Russia agreed on new exchange of fallen bodies
During the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to conduct a new exchange of the deceased’s bodies. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation, announced this at a briefing, as reported by TASS.
"We also agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 fallen soldiers," he said.
Umerov did not specify the timing of this exchange or other details.