Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Ukraine and Russia agreed on new exchange of fallen bodies

Ukraine and Russia agreed on new exchange of fallen bodies

During the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to conduct a new exchange of the deceased’s bodies. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation, announced this at a briefing, as reported by TASS.

"We also agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 fallen soldiers," he said.

Umerov did not specify the timing of this exchange or other details.