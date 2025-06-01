Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e673928-d573-4ca9-a3f7-8e49c25852c4/conversions/0e1937b0-7bc3-434d-a366-8e21373b3ade-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e673928-d573-4ca9-a3f7-8e49c25852c4/conversions/0e1937b0-7bc3-434d-a366-8e21373b3ade-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e673928-d573-4ca9-a3f7-8e49c25852c4/conversions/0e1937b0-7bc3-434d-a366-8e21373b3ade-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e673928-d573-4ca9-a3f7-8e49c25852c4/conversions/0e1937b0-7bc3-434d-a366-8e21373b3ade-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Russian representatives. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry of the country, BelTA writes with reference to the UNN Agency.

"The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Istanbul. The meeting is scheduled for this afternoon," said the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of. Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi.

It is expected that the negotiations will be held at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul. It is scheduled to start at 13:00.