The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has reported Europe's intentions to occupy Moldova. According to a statement from the press bureau of the SVR, Europe is preparing for the occupation of Moldova and seeks to deploy troops there. This information was relayed by BELTA, citing TASS.

"At this stage, there is a concentration of NATO armed forces units in Romania near the Moldovan borders," the SVR emphasized.

According to the agency, "a NATO landing force is being prepared for deployment in the Odessa region with the aim of intimidating Transnistria." The SVR clarified that the first group of personnel from France and the UK is already on the ground.

Brussels fears that election falsifications in Moldova will provoke citizens to take to the streets. "EU officials are worried that the blatant falsification of election results, orchestrated by Brussels and Chisinau, will force desperate Moldovan citizens to protest to defend their rights. In such a scenario, at the request of President Maia Sandu, the armed forces of European countries would be compelled to enforce compliance, effectively imposing a dictatorship under the guise of Euro-democracy," the report states.

It is noted that Brussels has no plans to abandon its occupation ambitions in Moldova, even if the situation in the country immediately after the elections does not necessitate external intervention.