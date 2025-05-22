Russian Foreign Minister says second round of talks between Moscow and Kiev will take place

The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on conflict settlement will take place. The Russian side's work on the memorandum is already at an advanced stage. Ukraine also confirmed that the second round of talks will take place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, TASS reported.

"Yes, we are in favor of negotiations. Yes, there will be a second round. Ukrainian authorities have confirmed this. This is already a positive development," the head of Russian diplomacy emphasized at a high-level conference on the historic southern Russian lands.