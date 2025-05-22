3.76 BYN
Russian Foreign Minister says second round of talks between Moscow and Kiev will take place
The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on conflict settlement will take place. The Russian side's work on the memorandum is already at an advanced stage. Ukraine also confirmed that the second round of talks will take place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, TASS reported.
"Yes, we are in favor of negotiations. Yes, there will be a second round. Ukrainian authorities have confirmed this. This is already a positive development," the head of Russian diplomacy emphasized at a high-level conference on the historic southern Russian lands.
"The work on the memorandum is underway," Lavrov assured in continuation, answering a related question. - I don't know about the Ukrainian side, but our work is already at an advanced stage, and we will in any case hand over this memorandum to the Ukrainians."