Recently, it was reported that Russia is willing to engage in negotiations regarding Ukraine; however, it will only stop military actions if the outcome satisfies the Russian side. This statement was made by Sergei Lavrov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by TASS.

"We are ready to engage in dialogue with Ukraine, Europe, and any representatives who, in a spirit of goodwill, wish to assist in achieving peace. However, we will cease hostilities only when these negotiations yield a firm and stable outcome that meets the needs of the Russian Federation," stated the diplomat.

He reminded that this was made clear by President Vladimir Putin. "Certainly, the realities on the ground must be taken into account," emphasized the minister. Lavrov also indicated that the United States would need to appoint a special representative to facilitate dialogue with Russia regarding Ukraine.